Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 112,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,283. The firm has a market cap of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,801 shares of company stock worth $709,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koppers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Koppers by 65.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

