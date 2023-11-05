Litecoin Cash Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $37.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,917,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,881,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369903 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
