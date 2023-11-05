MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on November 22nd

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $220.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.32. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

