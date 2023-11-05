Meter Governance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $470,272.22 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $470,272.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,406,013 coins and its circulating supply is 21,555,751 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

