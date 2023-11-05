Mina Price Reaches $0.60 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $593.83 million and approximately $38.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,092,034,253 coins and its circulating supply is 997,069,853 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,091,617,372.8400393 with 996,493,523.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6066751 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $26,640,214.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.