Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $3.60-3.65 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $299.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.81. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $244.03 and a twelve month high of $299.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

