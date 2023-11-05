Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $440.18 million and $29.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.73 or 0.05396413 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06822407 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $68,421,717.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.