OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $87.83 million and $14.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.