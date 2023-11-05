Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $129.29 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Orbs has a total market cap of $129.29 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

