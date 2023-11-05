Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $67.76 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $67.76 million and $3.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,013.14 or 1.00073160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07025053 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,169,489.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

