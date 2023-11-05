Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,743.56

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $5.47 million and $16,743.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00205437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.00681177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00480337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00141255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,383,273 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

