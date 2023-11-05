Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWB traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $238.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.75 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.