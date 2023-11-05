Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $461.33 million and $4.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 461,755,304 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

