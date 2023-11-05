Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

