Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,394. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

