Premia (PREMIA) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Premia has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $7,648.19 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

