Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $451.80 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Morgan Stanley worth $451,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $76.26. 14,951,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,052. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

