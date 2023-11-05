Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 73,279 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of S&P Global worth $475,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $382.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,370. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.85 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.79.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.