Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $24,407.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.98 or 1.00046134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145694 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,509.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

