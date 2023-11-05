Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

