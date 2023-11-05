Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $364,997.03

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $364,997.03 and $543.71 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.98 or 1.00046134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001461 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

