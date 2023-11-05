Smart Block Chain City 24 Hour Volume Tops $399.94 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and approximately $399.94 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

