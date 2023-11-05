Strike (STRK) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Strike (STRK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $52.06 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $13.09 or 0.00037417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,977,014 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

