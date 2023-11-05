Surience Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 34,412 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Mondelez International accounts for 3.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

