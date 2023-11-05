Surience Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Surience Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,841. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.