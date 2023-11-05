Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.26 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and $1.20 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,076,799,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,603,704,258 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

