Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.1000 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $74.13 million and $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.00681054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00141465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.