Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.08 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $118.64 or 0.00339205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $296.50 million and $55.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,554,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,149 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
