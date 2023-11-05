Theta Fuel Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $265.18 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,336,493,325 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

