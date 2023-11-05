Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.76 billion and $13.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.27562186 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $14,795,787.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

