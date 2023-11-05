Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $4.80 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $118.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00013657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00203224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

