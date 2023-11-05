Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 1,473,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,504. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $144.34 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

