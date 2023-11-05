Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

