Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.41. 4,217,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,259. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23.

Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

