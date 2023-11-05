Velas Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $180,411.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,518,821,064 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.