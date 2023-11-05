Velas (VLX) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $19.48 million and $230,028.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,518,821,057 coins and its circulating supply is 2,518,821,054 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

