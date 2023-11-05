Venus Price Hits $7.34 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $114.32 million and $159.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00021017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,577,853 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

