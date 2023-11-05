Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00013343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $131.43 million and $31.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.45066359 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $23,143,917.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

