Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. 5,746,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. The company has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.