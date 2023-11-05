WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.22 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $202.22 million and $13.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,075,644,105 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,400,386 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,075,280,046.2251334 with 3,371,274,177.8288097 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06078555 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $13,235,182.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

