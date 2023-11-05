WazirX 1-Day Volume Reaches $718,871.38 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and $718,871.38 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

