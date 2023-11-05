Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.
Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.50. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
