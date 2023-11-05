Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.50. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WNEB

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

