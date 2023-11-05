Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

