XML Financial LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,323,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

