XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174,768 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,479,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,032. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.