XML Financial LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.90. 1,826,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

