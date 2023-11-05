XML Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.