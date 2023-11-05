XML Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 6,762,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,341. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

