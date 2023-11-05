ZClassic Market Cap Hits $513,894.82 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $513,894.82 and approximately $14.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.