ZClassic Price Hits $0.0557 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $517,580.61 and approximately $17.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00081868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

